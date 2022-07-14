Perpetua Advisors Selects Lindsay Hannah to Serve as Vice President of Operations
Dallas, TX, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lindsay holds the position of Vice President of Operations at Perpetua Advisors. She is responsible for managing the firm’s financial operations, including new-business and business-development initiatives, team management, digital-strategy development, and client support.
Prior to joining Perpetua, Lindsay accumulated a wealth of business and client relationship experience from tenures in a range of roles within the financial industry. Among these, she founded, operated, and grew a successful FEC enterprise; was a Registered Client Associate at a Professional Wealth Management organization, and most recently served as a Vice President, Portfolio Manager II at Bank of America, Private Bank.
Lindsay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Arlington with a BBA in Finance and holds a Financial Planning Certificate from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. When she is not at her computer, you can usually find Lindsay walking or jogging on the Katy Trail with her favorite dog, Willow, or taking a new art class.
Lindsay Hannah
469.215.5474
www.perpetuaadvisors.com
