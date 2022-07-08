Author Steve Leshin to Launch His Newest Crime Novel "Murder by the Numbers" July 11, 2022

The newest Joshua Oates Adventure makes its debut July 11 on Amazon's paperback bookstore and Kindle e-bookstore. Leshin's 5th entry is a crime noir, historical fiction tale that takes place in 1921 New York City. Bat Masterson, Damon Runyon, and Boxing Champion Jack Dempsey play key roles in the adventure.