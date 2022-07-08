Author Steve Leshin to Launch His Newest Crime Novel "Murder by the Numbers" July 11, 2022
The newest Joshua Oates Adventure makes its debut July 11 on Amazon's paperback bookstore and Kindle e-bookstore. Leshin's 5th entry is a crime noir, historical fiction tale that takes place in 1921 New York City. Bat Masterson, Damon Runyon, and Boxing Champion Jack Dempsey play key roles in the adventure.
Manchester, CT, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 1921, Private investigator Joshua Oates is hired by a young widow to find out who murdered her husband, a newspaper reporter with a sordid past. The hard drinking, two fisted private eye must deal with mob bosses, the police, a new federal agency and a dangerous and mysterious arms dealer selling deadly weapons to mob bosses in New York City. Oates also tries to navigate his ongoing romance with NYPD detective Angela Lang, who is dealing with multiple murder cases with fellow detective Henry Myles. His search for clues leads Oates to a small island close to Manhattan and a mansion on Long Island built during the Gilded Age.
