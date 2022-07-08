CEIC Announces the 2022 Season of Cannabis Summer School
Las Vegas, NV, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The community workshop series is back, after a well-received launch of Cannabis Summer School 2021.
Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community
(CEIC), in partnership with Deep Roots Harvest, is offering 10-weeks of
educational workshops, a rare opportunity for people curious about participating in the cannabis industry.
Beginning on July 11, every Monday for 10 weeks, participants of the educational workshop will be presented with sought-after insider intelligence led by industry professionals with the goal to combat the discriminating obstacles and ease the barriers to entry, while empowering aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs in the community.
Participants can expect to learn about topics such as:
- Teamwork Makes the Weed Work
- Let’s Grow
- Lobbying as an Advocate
- Weeding Through Mental Wellness
- Cannabis is Medicine
- Art and Science of Cannabis
- Good Weed vs Bad Weed
- Diversity and Inclusion Strategies
- Industry Inventory Compliance
Classes are free to members, $10 donation per class for nonmembers. Cannabis Summer School begins on July 11, 2022.
Visit ceicnv.org to become a member and to RSVP for Summer classes.
About CEIC
Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) is a 501(c)3 with the mission
to establish a community of advocates for freedom, equity, and opportunity. CEIC advocates for those most impacted by the failed war on drugs. Its current focus is the cannabis marketplace in Nevada where the number of Black-owned licenses is less than 1%. Ceicnv.org
About Deep Roots Harvest
Here at Deep Roots Harvest, cannabis is more than a plant. Every harvest tells a story. We are enamored by cannabis and delighted to share it with the world.
With locations across Nevada, we’re growing every day and prioritizing quality.
Stop into one of our dispensaries today to discover in person how we’re different and why our roots run deep. Deeprootsharvest.com
Contact
Amber Jansen
CEIC
amber@ceicnv.org
702-482-8640
