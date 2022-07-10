Author Releases "Pandemic Edition" of Humor Collection
Humor writer and laughter workshop facilitator, Noreen Braman, has released her third and final "Pandemic" edition of “Treading Water,” a collection of humor columns and personal essays.
Jamesburg, NJ, July 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Humor writer and laughter workshop facilitator, Noreen Braman, has released her third and final edition of “Treading Water,” a collection of humor columns and personal essays. Subtitled, “The Pandemic Edition,” it features an updated cover featuring Zelda, the dog-paddling Golden Retriever, trying her best to keep her head above water while also wearing a mask for COVID-19.
Included in the 300-page edition are not only old favorites from the previous edition, but newer essays that Braman has published on Medium, 30seconds.com, and other online sources. It includes the “Evil Pants” series as well as blogs from her “Roderama” page that focused on the adventures of small furry creatures. Chapters begin with quotes on humor, some of which are from surprising sources.
“Living in New Jersey since I was 11 years old meant that rain might arrive in the form of hurricanes, rising rivers, blizzards, backed up sewers and frozen pipes. Many of the essays and blog entries in my book were written while it was raining, and all were written while I was, in some fashion, treading water. And I continue to tread water today,” she writes. Her tales include snapshots of life, from high school years in East Brunswick, dealing with sexism, ageism, and typos, as well as young family life and finding love in middle age. She hopes to inspire smiles, laughter, and even some deep thoughts.
“Treading Water, The Pandemic Edition,” is currently available exclusively through LULU Publishing.
Bio
In 2010, Noreen Braman—who had already reinvented herself in 1997 after a contentious divorce—was reeling from a corporate downsizing, dealing with a economic recession of historic proportions, and facing her own midlife issues. Soon her skills as a strategic communications professional, humorist and performer would send her in a new direction.
By the end of that year, she became a certified Laughter Yoga Leader, had her mind blown at a conference called “Can Humor Save the World” and studied the Psychology of Laughter at Rutgers University. She added certification in Laughter Wellness, studied the Science of Happiness through The Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, joined the Association for Applied & Therapeutic Humor (AATH) and has been presenting Laughter for the health of it through her Smile Side of Life Laughter & Happiness Club presentations ever since. She continues to add to her knowledge base through continuing education and certifications, workshops, conferences and seminars.
Noreen credits Dr. Paul McGhee’s book, "Humor as Survival Training for a Stressed Out World," as well as Linda Richman's "I'd Rather Laugh: How to Be Happy Even if Life has Other Plans for You," for helping her understand the importance of humor and laughter to all humans. With the physical and emotional health benefits that come with humor, laughter and mindfulness, Noreen deals with her fibromyalgia and thyroid disease with humor, reminding us all that yesterday’s problem can be today’s funny story.
Noreen is an author, strategic communications professional and instructor at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers University, and has also shared her well-being message organizations such as, The Center for Great Expectations, New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators, Sunnybrook Assisted Living, The Wexford at Wall Township, Hispanic National Bar Association, CFC Loud & Clear Foundation, NJLAP's Networkers Without Borders, Raritan Police Department, NJ Public Defenders, Morristown Hospital Women's Group, Mercer County Bar Association, Burlington County Bar Association, New Jersey Association for Justice, Cerebral Palsy of North Jersey, The Society for Emotional Intelligence, The Arc of Middlesex, East Windsor Township Senior Center, Recovery 360, Paint the Mall Purple Recovery Event, The Arbor Company, and others.
