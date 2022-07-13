Homebuyer’s Preferred, a Radon Gas Company Dedicated Solely to the Relocation Industry, Relocates North American Headquarters to Accommodate Growth
Lombard, IL, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Homebuyer’s Preferred, a subsidiary of Radonova – the global leader in radon measurement, has relocated from their Westmont, Illinois, USA address to just 5 miles up the road to Lombard, Illinois as part of a long-term growth plan. The new facility more than doubles their capacity to service the radon gas service agreements customized solely for the relocation industry in Canada and the United States.
The new office, located at 1 East 22nd Street, Suite 200 in Lombard, Illinois offers space for additional inventory and future expansion. “We had been in our old office location for 6 years and were outgrowing the space,” says Homebuyer’s Preferred Operations Manager Steve Leslie. “The move enables us to update our technology, expand our shipping capabilities, and continue to fulfill our radon measurement and mitigation plans.” Change of address announcements have been sent to all Canadian and U.S. customers that have affected radon detectors currently deployed.
Radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide. It is an odorless, colorless gas that forms when the uranium in the natural stone or bedrock beneath a home or building decays. The gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that get caught in the lungs when breathing. In addition to lung cancer, radon has been linked to asthma, diabetes, heart disease, strokes, dementia, and other illnesses.
Health risks from radon are now part of the landscape in home sales and purchases because high levels of radon create health hazards and liabilities. The Homebuyer’s Preferred Plan (HBP) takes the place of a radon test program so that the seller will not be caught off guard at the “11th hour” paying for a radon mitigation system in order to close. “The HBP plan removes the worry of pre-sale radon testing and mitigation,” says Homebuyer’s Preferred Logistics Supervisor Deontae Dodd-Hrobowski.
With HBP, a service agreement is provided to the buyer of the relocation property. Once the service agreement is issued to the buyer, all radon related activities are handled by Homebuyer’s Preferred. In partnership with Radonova, Inc., highly accurate radon testing is provided to homebuyers. The HBP service agreement is provided to the buyer of the relocation property to provide the buyer with radon testing and, if necessary, radon mitigation at no cost.
Established in 1993, Homebuyer’s Preferred is the leading provider of radon protection plans for the relocation industry. A provider of radon testing, radon mitigation, and certified radon reports, Homebuyer’s Preferred eliminates all radon related issues during home relocation for the buyer and the seller. Learn more at www.HomebuyersPreferred.com or contact Homebuyer’s Preferred at HBP@HomebuyersPreferred.com and (800) 325-5506.
