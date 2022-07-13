New Book: How Did They Become Successful in the U.S.
Washington, DC, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Attorney Ebru Ekşioğlu's new book, "How Did They Succeed in the U.S.," tells the success story of seventeen Turks in the U.S. The book sheds light on the lives of seventeen people, many Turkish-born business people and scientists, who received their undergraduate education in Turkey and later settled in the United States to realize their dreams.
There is little information that each has achieved outstanding success in their fields. It reveals how they felt during the period when they "sailed into the unknown" and what they struggled for on the way to success.
When asked why she thought of such a book project, Ekşioğlu answered, "It was a two year work for me. I published the book to introduce the successful people in this book to the young people in Turkey; I wanted to set examples for them on the matter and to help them expand their vision while they are chasing their dreams. The book will continue as a series." The books were distributed to high schools and university libraries in the U.S.
The Book is called "Amerika’da Nasıl Başardılar?" meaning "How did they succeed in the U.S."
Here is the list of Turkish-Americans who were recognized for their accomplishments in the field:
- Ergün Kirlikovali, Engineer,Community Leader
- Eric Erkan Nur, Businessman
- Hande Ozdi̇nler, Scientist
- Jay Ceyhun Karahan, Judge
- Seda Evi̇s, Designer
- Ali Cinar, Journalist-Recipient Ellis Island Medal of Honor
- Si̇ne Aras Akten, Medical Doctor
- Erol Yorulmazoğlu, Medical Doctor
- Petek Günay Balatsas, Attorney
- Ergi̇n Koçyildirim, Medical Doctor
- Şebnem Tuğçe Pala, Businesswoman
- Furkan Burak, Medical Doctor
- Nesli̇han Hidirligil, Businesswoman
- Mehmet Emiin Adiin, Medical Doctor
- Eylül Bi̇lgi̇n, Scientist
- Hati̇ce Yavuz, Physiotherapist
- Mehmet Oğden, Businessman
