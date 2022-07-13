Innovative Education Program for Divorced Parents "ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting"
JP Coaching & Consulting announces a valuable new opportunity for divorced or divorcing parents. Atlas: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting program has recently received court approval and is listed on the referral list for California Superior Courts. This Court Approved parent education program is designed to teach parents how to shield their children from parental conflict, minimize the damage of negative parental behaviors and establish a positive, long-term relationship as “co-parents."
Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Atlas: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting parent education program is a 12-hour, six session education program conducted live over Zoom. Unlike other parent education or co-parenting programs, parents participating in ATLAS will receive live interactive training and have the opportunity to practice the tools and skills being taught with other parents participating in the program.
Janet Price, Divorce and Co-Parenting Coach and the facilitator for the ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting education program knows the dynamics of divorcing and co-parenting in a high-conflict environment professionally and personally. As a child caught in the middle of her parents divorce and as a co-parent involved in a high-conflict co-parenting dynamic. After healing and reflection, Janet became conscious of the divorce trauma she experienced as a child and how she brought that trauma forward in her own co-parenting relationship. Janet knows that had she been conscious of her divorce trauma and had the skills and tools she teaches to her parent client’s now, Janet’s childhood and her children’s childhoods would have been much different.
When interviewed about ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting Janet says: “I’m so excited to be able to offer this program to more divorcing and divorced parents. Parents that have participated in this program learn that they have the power to minimize the damage of divorce on their child and increase their confidence levels in their co-parenting abilities, communication skills, and conflict resolution skills by more than 300%. Most importantly, this program teaches parents that it is not the divorce itself that will harm their child; it is the choices and the behaviors they make that will make the difference between a child who thrives and a child who bears scars of divorce for years to come.”
ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting program is offered one week a month Monday-Saturday, 5:30-7:30 pm PST over the zoom platform and with the next program beginning on July 18, 2022. To enroll or learn more about ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting you may go to: https://jpcoachingandconsulting.com/atlas
Janet Price, Divorce and Co-Parenting Coach and the facilitator for the ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting education program knows the dynamics of divorcing and co-parenting in a high-conflict environment professionally and personally. As a child caught in the middle of her parents divorce and as a co-parent involved in a high-conflict co-parenting dynamic. After healing and reflection, Janet became conscious of the divorce trauma she experienced as a child and how she brought that trauma forward in her own co-parenting relationship. Janet knows that had she been conscious of her divorce trauma and had the skills and tools she teaches to her parent client’s now, Janet’s childhood and her children’s childhoods would have been much different.
When interviewed about ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting Janet says: “I’m so excited to be able to offer this program to more divorcing and divorced parents. Parents that have participated in this program learn that they have the power to minimize the damage of divorce on their child and increase their confidence levels in their co-parenting abilities, communication skills, and conflict resolution skills by more than 300%. Most importantly, this program teaches parents that it is not the divorce itself that will harm their child; it is the choices and the behaviors they make that will make the difference between a child who thrives and a child who bears scars of divorce for years to come.”
ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting program is offered one week a month Monday-Saturday, 5:30-7:30 pm PST over the zoom platform and with the next program beginning on July 18, 2022. To enroll or learn more about ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting you may go to: https://jpcoachingandconsulting.com/atlas
Contact
JP Coaching and Consulting Inc.Contact
Janet Price
424-235-5350
www.jpcoachingandconsulting.com
Janet Price
424-235-5350
www.jpcoachingandconsulting.com
Categories