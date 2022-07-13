Innovative Education Program for Divorced Parents "ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting"

JP Coaching & Consulting announces a valuable new opportunity for divorced or divorcing parents. Atlas: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting program has recently received court approval and is listed on the referral list for California Superior Courts. This Court Approved parent education program is designed to teach parents how to shield their children from parental conflict, minimize the damage of negative parental behaviors and establish a positive, long-term relationship as “co-parents."