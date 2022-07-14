James Sloan, a Conservative Republican and Williamson County Page High School Alumni, Running for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63
James Sloan, a Conservative Republican candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, is a proud graduate of Williamson County Page High School and firmly supports the professional teachers, counselors, and administrative staff of the Williamson County school system and the educational system across the state of Tennessee.
Franklin, TN, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Sloan, a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, is a proud graduate of Williamson County Page High School and firmly supports the professional teachers, counselors, and administrative staff in the county school system which helped launch his education and ultimate success in his professional career and now his commitment to give back to Williamson County as a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 and be their voice in the State House District 63.
“I am proud to say that I am a Page High School Patriot alumni and have absolutely wonderful memories of the teachers, counselors, coaches, school administrators and others who helped me launch my high-quality educational base via my education, as well as, my team, competitive mindset through my high school football career, and the ability to interact and communicate openly without criticism with them while attending the school," said James Sloan. “It has been over 12 plus years since I was at Page and I can only hope that the teachers, coaches, and staff have similar memories of me; after all I was a teenager then and we do act a little different when teenagers as we all know” Sloan added with a smile. “As far as my coaches at Page High, they were like a bunch of uncles making sure we succeeded not only on the football field, but in the classroom as well,” Sloan added. “If I wanted to play, the grades had better be there or we sat on the bench. Personal discipline and commitment were very important to the coaches and the teachers and it taught me well going into adulthood,” Sloan continued. “Additionally, my tenure as a Commanding Staff member of the ROTC at Page High further prepared me for adult life by instilling the same discipline and personal commitment to excellence that the Williamson County School System tries to instill in all their students,” Sloan concluded.
“It has been great having former teachers, coaches and classmates congratulate me on my candidacy and commit to voting for me in the election,” Sloan said proudly. “Many have asked for yard signs which I have accommodated; however, I believe that how someone votes, even for me, is a private right of an individual and I generally do not ask individuals to allow me to put signs in their yards for that reason,” Sloan said. “Their vote is what I am looking for and the opportunity to represent them in the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 63,” Sloan continued.
James’ older brother, Jonathan Sloan, is also a Page High School alumni and was active in the Page Wrestling Team in the heavyweight division. The Sloan family have deep roots and family commitment to Williamson County and the State of Tennessee.
Mr. Sloan’s experience in the Williamson County School System is why he is committed to ensuring the values, ethics, and basic high-quality education he experienced continues in the school system without influence by the liberal, radical democratic left agenda Sloan’s campaign staff conveyed. “It was Mr. Sloan who coined the term, ‘Educate Our Children; Don’t Manipulate Our Children’ into his campaign platform,” said Sloan’s campaign staff. “He firmly believes that morals, ethics, belief systems and family values is reserved for the role of the family unit; not the educational system in Williamson County or anywhere across the State of Tennessee,” his staff continued.
James Sloan is running for State of Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 being vacated by Glen Casada so there will not be an incumbent in his race. Sloan has posted his key issues on his platform at his website, www.sloanfortn.com, and will be addressing other key issues as they come before the state House of Representatives in conjunction with input from the citizens residing in District 63.
