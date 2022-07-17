O2 One of the Scammers' Favourite Target - Tellows Publishes Unique Study - Fraud with Fake O2 Calls Increases Rapidly

Scams involving callers falsely claiming to be from O2 are on the rise. Meanwhile, most of most searched numbers are reviewed and identified as O2 scams. It is to be expected that it will continue to rise and that there will be an increased volume of fraud. In a unique study, tellows therefore examines and reported the most dangerous numbers related to O2 scams that are currently ranking on statistics to protect those called.