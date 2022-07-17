O2 One of the Scammers' Favourite Target - Tellows Publishes Unique Study - Fraud with Fake O2 Calls Increases Rapidly
Scams involving callers falsely claiming to be from O2 are on the rise. Meanwhile, most of most searched numbers are reviewed and identified as O2 scams. It is to be expected that it will continue to rise and that there will be an increased volume of fraud. In a unique study, tellows therefore examines and reported the most dangerous numbers related to O2 scams that are currently ranking on statistics to protect those called.
In a unique study, the consumer protection platform tellows.co.uk examined calls assigned to O2. Data from the last June from around 50 telephone numbers were analyzed.
Fraud wave
The data from tellows shows an increase in unwanted numbers over the last few years. Fraud methods such as imposters from fake O2 employees have increased significantly since then.
The lifetime of individual scam phone numbers is always relatively short, but a lot of people are contacted during their active time. The calls take place in waves. They pretend to be O2 employees, some people have reported to hear a strong Indian accent from the caller and call center background. Their main purpose is trying to obtain sensitive customer data with the excuse of internal updates or renovation of contracts.
Official O2 phone numbers are targets for spoofing
O2 service numbers are often used for spoofing purposes. Scammers are manipulating the caller ID on the screen. When people see that a trustworthy O2 number is calling, they are more likely to pick up the phone and hand out personal details.
Database of the tellows Insights
For the report, telephone numbers were examined in the period from 1st of June 2022 to 30th June 2022, which were searched and rated on tellows during this time. The analyzed phone numbers were categorized with the tellows score (1 - trustworthy to 9 - dubious). This indicates the risk evaluation of a telephone number. The higher the score, the more dubious the caller. The amount of phone numbers reported to tellows in connection with O2 were examined. The number of total calls caused by the telephone numbers was not analysed.
