Easy Gold Crowns Disrupts Entire Dental Industry with Fixed Price Guarantee & 3-Day Delivery to Combat Rising Healthcare Costs & New Supply Chain Variables

Easy Gold Crowns is changing the way gold crowns and bridges are produced and sold by making them in three days or less, using exclusive technology and high speed automation, while charging a fixed price regardless of the amount of gold needed for each crown or bridge. No one has ever done this and it will reduce the cost and the discomfort of every patient that needs restoration work to fix their bite and smile.