Global Investigative Services, Inc. Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Re-Accreditation
Rockville, MD, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Global Investigative Services has successfully demonstrated continued compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and is recognized as BSCC-Accredited.
Global Investigative Services
1700 Rockville Pike | Suite 230
Rockville, MD 20852
"Global's re-accreditation confirms our commitment to uphold and deliver the highest level of industry standards. I am proud of our team and the work they do every day, assisting our clients and making sure the end result meets our standards." - Marc Linchuck, CEO
Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.
Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSAAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSAAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry “seal,” representing a background screening organization’s commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.
The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.
Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.
About PBSA®
Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org
Contact
Global Investigative Services, Inc.Contact
Marc Linchuck
800-589-6595
www.gispi.com
