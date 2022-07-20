Re-Imagining Yasisland.com’s CX to Deliver a Connected Digital Destination
Yasisland.com re-designed, delivers a new benchmark for user experience and transformed customer experience.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, has unveiled its new digital experience which puts the customer at the center. The new website delivers a new benchmark in user experience (UX), allowing holidaymakers to search, browse and book personalized and specially curated holiday packages with record-breaking speed. Powered by the global leader in Digital Experience Management, Sitecore, and award-winning Experience led digital agency Horizontal Digital, Yasisland.com delivers a digital experience out of this world.
Yas Island gave Horizontal, a Sitecore Platinum Implementation Partner, the challenge of designing a commerce-ready site that embodies the excitement of the physical destination to entice local and international holidaymakers to book island packages and return visits.
The new experience of Yasisland.com goes far beyond standard UX and digital principles. Instead, the UX and visual design is driven by deep data and insights that incorporate the psychology of holidaymakers and what they want to see and how. As a result, it delivers personalized, bespoke holiday packages, which can be booked and fulfilled in less than four easy steps.
Working closely with the Yas Island team and harnessing the power of Sitecore and TravelBox, Horizontal drastically reduced checkout times and created a click-to-checkout flow that rivals some of the world’s biggest booking engines.
Yas Island offers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, including one-of-a-kind theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi – world-class shopping and superb dining, a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events, in addition to ten leading hotels and over 165 dining experiences. Holidaymakers are spoilt for choice at the destination, so Horizontal had to make it as easy as possible for Yasisland.com visitors to navigate the site and book a trip, while offering the sophisticated personalization they expect.
Horizontal Digital implemented Sitecore Experience Platform™ (XP), a best-of-breed Digital Experience Platform (DXP) hosted on Microsoft Azure and successfully integrated it with Yas Island’s existing booking platform, TravelBox. Sitecore delivers personalized, cross-channel experiences by combining customer data, analytics, AI, and marketing automation.
All of this was achieved whilst also leveraging Yas Island’s wider platform investment in Sitecore to offer reusable components and infrastructure for speed of deployment and security.
“The result is a slick e-commerce experience that takes the complex technical packaging of park tickets, hotels, events, and services and orchestrates the seamless curation of a holiday with the magical simplicity of world-class UX,” said George Smith, Regional Managing Director (MEIA) for Horizontal.
About Yas Island
Yas Island (www.yasisland.com) is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events... all within the 25 sq. km. Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.
About Horizontal Digital
Horizontal Digital is an experience-forward consultancy that builds exceptional website, mobile, ecommerce and portal experiences that meet customers with the right message at the right moment. We deliver on this promise by fusing every digital touchpoint with customer data from sales, service, ecommerce and marketing programs we design and implement. These connected experiences create and continue conversations for customers across all departments and channels — empowering organizations to build stronger relationships with them in the process. Our unwavering focus on delivering meaningful digital experiences at every touchpoint has allowed us to successfully solve complex challenges for some of the world’s most recognizable brands.
Learn more at www.horizontaldigital.com.
About Sitecore
Sitecore is the global leader in customer experience management. The company delivers highly relevant content and personalized digital experiences that delight audiences, build loyalty and drive revenue. With the Sitecore® Experience Platform™, marketers can own the experience of every customer that engages with their brand, across every channel. More than 4,400 of the world's leading brands – including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, easyJet, Heineken and L'Oréal trust Sitecore to help them deliver the meaningful interactions that win customers for life. For more information, visit: www.sitecore.com.
