Sale of Clemson Climate Storage , Pendleton, SC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Clemson Climate Storage, located in Pendleton, SC. Midcoast Properties represented the buyer, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The facility was purchased by a regional buyer.
Clemson Climate Storage, located at 981 S. Mechanic St., is an all-climate storage facility on 2.2 +/- acres in Pendleton, SC. With easy access from Hwy 76, it is just minutes from Clemson University and a short drive to Lake Hartwell’s many recreational activities.
Pendleton, SC is midway between Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC and approximately 136 miles northwest of Columbia, SC.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
