Westford University College Has Partnered with UK’s No. 1 University for Teaching Quality, Abertay University
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Westford University College and Abertay University, UK announced their partnership, offering programs through blended learning, to students across the globe. Westford is a transnational educational partner of Abertay University in the UAE. This alliance benefits students who aspire to pursue their education with the prestigious Abertay University. Abertay University, formerly the University of Abertay Dundee, is a public university in the heart of Dundee, Scotland. It is focused on teaching and preparing its graduates for the world of work, combined with excellence in research and knowledge exchange. Since 1888, Abertay has always responded to the needs of the industry, supplying it with graduate talent who lead and innovate across different sectors. It offers degree programmes to prepare students for careers in the modern world.
Professor Liz Bacon, Principal - Abertay University, says, "In Westford Education Group, we are delighted to have identified a partner who shares our commitment to high-quality, applied and industry-led education that is the hallmark of our School of Business, Law & Social Sciences. Together we aim to provide an unrivalled student experience for students from around the world studying in the UAE, allowing them to draw on their own backgrounds and experiences to enrich the programmes themselves and the experience of their peers."
Mr. Hanil Das, CEO of Westford University College, says, “This partnership enables us to offer a range of affordable and high-quality educational programs to global learning aspirants. We currently offer bachelors and masters programs in business with specialisations. Going forward, we will be offering programs on Gaming and Cyber Security. We aim to further grow our academic portfolio and play a vital role in shaping the academic and professional lives of our students.”
Ms. Claire MacEachen, Head of the Accounting, Business & Management Division School of Business, Law & Social Sciences, Abertay University, says, “Our mission is to support the local and wider economies through education. The cooperation between us means that students will benefit from skilled educators with both a European and Middle Eastern perspective. In a global marketplace intercultural experience will benefit students who will be working on an international scale.”
Some of the most in demand and pertinent higher education programs in the region are offered through this partnership. These programs include:
Bachelor Programs:
- BA (Hons) in Business
- BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics
Along with offering insight and training into core business processes such as Research, Human Resources, Digital Marketing and Operations, the programs comprise of study material that strengthens knowledge of management and analytics. This degree is facilitated by expert guest speakers, case studies and related projects, work placements and offsite visits.
Master’s Programs:
- MBA in Supply Chain and Logistics
- MBA in Healthcare Management
- MBA in Operations and Project Management
- MBA in Business Analytics
- MBA Global
The MBA programs will prepare the students to progress to leadership roles within the domain of their expertise. Alongside the subject specialisations, the learners will also develop a thorough grounding in business management, strategic leadership, marketing and more.
To know more, please visit www.mywestford.com, email info@westford.org.uk, or call +971552272114, +971 527027155, or +971 65343622.
