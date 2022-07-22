Perpetua Advisors Taps Tech Exec Scott Gowdish to Lead Growing CTO Division
Dallas, TX, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scott, in his role as Chief Technology Officer at Perpetua Advisors, brings to the company over 20 years experience in the Enterprise-software industry. Among his many professional strengths are performance tuning and scaling Cloud Platforms as well as transitioning Legacy Platforms from Client-server to SaaS architecture. He possesses a deep knowledge in the creation, conception and production of e-commerce platforms and high-volume transactional systems.
In his prior experience, Scott held executive level positions at MICROS, Sabre, and Vista Equity Partners where he gained extensive business knowledge within each of these verticals. He also has deep roots in AWS, Azure and GCP following successful launches in Hospitality, Oil and Gas, PropTech, InsurTech, and FinTech-focused platforms. More recently, he spent the last several years in the Start-up space, assisting bootstrapped organizations in bringing their products to market.
Scott studied Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical/Space Engineering at the US Naval Academy before earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology with a specialization in Software Development from Barry University; and a Certificate in Executive Leadership from Cornell University.
In his prior experience, Scott held executive level positions at MICROS, Sabre, and Vista Equity Partners where he gained extensive business knowledge within each of these verticals. He also has deep roots in AWS, Azure and GCP following successful launches in Hospitality, Oil and Gas, PropTech, InsurTech, and FinTech-focused platforms. More recently, he spent the last several years in the Start-up space, assisting bootstrapped organizations in bringing their products to market.
Scott studied Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical/Space Engineering at the US Naval Academy before earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology with a specialization in Software Development from Barry University; and a Certificate in Executive Leadership from Cornell University.
Contact
Perpetua AdvisorsContact
Lindsay Hannah
469-215-5474
www.perpetuaadvisors.com
Lindsay Hannah
469-215-5474
www.perpetuaadvisors.com
Categories