The Coast – Feature Film Announced
Written and directed by Luke H. Walker starring Olivier Requelme and produced by Jean Estevez. Two strangers meet on a desolate beach in a post-apocalyptic world, but what seems like a chance encounter turns out to be humanity's last hope for salvation.
Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by war, famine, and an invasive alien species, two men find each other on a desolate beach at the coast. One of these men is a holy man who travels the earth led by God's will, but without a destination, the other, a deeply distraught survivor, who on this day plans to take his own life. In what seems like a chance encounter, turns out to be an divine meeting orchestrated to reveal their true fates, and the last hope for the salvation of mankind. Both a religious parable, and psychedelic journey through the spacetime continuum, alternate realities throughout all time collide in a single moment. The true fate of a unexpected contemporary martyr, the true purpose of life and secret to redemption, is discovered at The Coast.
APOSTATE is slated to begin shooting August 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA.
