COCOON Opens Flagship Store in the United States
COCOON Beverly Hills Debuts Exclusive Bath Showroom Featuring High-End Bath Ware
Beverly Hills, CA, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- COCOON is proud to announce the grand opening of the new flagship showroom, located at 205 S. Robertson Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California. The 900-square-foot showroom features COCOON’s most popular products from the John Pawson and Piet Boon collections, including over ten luxury bathroom vignettes and a stone sample wall.
“We are honored to be the flagship showroom for COCOON, a brand that we have admired and distributed for many years,” said Jason Crystal, Owner of COCOON Beverly Hills. “The space is a definite labor of love; curated and designed by COCOON to embody their timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.”
Based in the Netherlands, COCOON kitchen and bath products are produced with the highest quality of materials and craftmanship. The taps, showers, bathtubs, and basins are thoughtfully designed to bring comfort into the home with sustainable, long-lasting materials. Currently, COCOON offers three different collections, from world-renowned designer and architect’s, Piet Boon and John Pawson. The MONO Collection is from the COCOON Lab and offers matching bathroom accessories and kitchen faucets in the same marine-grade-316-stainless steel PVD finishes.
The COCOON Beverly Hills showroom was built to bring inspiration and creative visions to life. It offers a decorative space with minimalist, Dutch design element. It is unlike traditional U.S. bath showrooms, which typically feature multiple brands and selections.
Whether you are an interior designer, architect, developer or homeowner, the showroom is the perfect setting to see, feel and experience the COCOON products. The space features the award-winning free-standing PB-Bath and JP-Bath, carved from a solid block of marble. There are free-standing bathtubs on display, as well as the bespoke stone vanities, concrete basin, wall-mount and deck-mount faucets and the complete shower and bath fixtures.
To enhance the customer experience, COCOON Beverly Hills has a separate office space with a sample library to work on plumbing schedules, specify products and receive quotes. The showroom is open to the public, Monday through Friday, but we do suggest setting up an appointment ahead of time, to guarantee a personalized meeting with sales associates.
About COCOON Beverly Hills:
A family-owned business, operated by Jason and Sara Crystal, with has a long-standing history of working with the high-end design and construction industry. COCOON Beverly Hills is the U.S. Flagship Showroom for COCOON and distributes products across North America.
About COCOON:
Founded by Seb Ackerstaff and Jessie Verdonschot, COCOON’s growing product line ranges from taps to bath and shower fixtures, free-standing bathtubs, washbasins and cabinets. The base of the materials are from marine-grade-316 stainless steel with PVD finishes, made to last a lifetime. Their custom-made-to-order tubs and basins are fabricated from a range of marbles, stones, solid surface and concrete materials.
Sara Crystal
310-935-3229
cocoonbeverlyhills.com
