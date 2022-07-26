Sold: 2.24 Acres of Land Fronting the Palmetto Expressway in Miami, Florida
Miami, FL, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paul Silverstein negotiated the sale of a 2.24 acre parcel of vacant land fronting the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Florida for $3,500,000.00.
The site required replatting and significant site plan work in order to become a separate parcel. The current site is zoned heavy industrial.
The buyer was 4343 Oz Holding LLC. The final use of the property, located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, is still under consideration by the buyer.
The Palmetto Expressway (SR826) corridor is one of the two major North South expressways that provide access for freight and passengers to the Miami International airport and average daily traffic counts over 75,000 passengers per day.
Paul Silverstein, President of the Florida Commercial Team LLC and Sr. Director of the Commercial Division for RE/MAX Advance Realty, has successfully represented clients in commercial sales, consulting and leasing for more than 40 years.
Contact
Paul Silverstein
305-794-9773
http://floridacommercialteam.com
