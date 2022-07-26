1st Denver Short Film Festival Set for February 2023
The first edition of the film festival is scheduled to take place at the historical Mayan Theatre, a long time art-house cinema beacon in the Mile High City. The program will include screenings of local, national and international short films that will be selected from submissions by the festival committee.
Denver, CO, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The First Denver Short Film Festival, presented by the Landmark Theatres in partnership with Rocket House Pictures, will take place on the 23rd of February in Denver.
The live event will showcase between 15 to 25 shorts, helping to support careers of filmmakers working in the short format while also discovering new talent. Every type of short film is welcome: animation, documentary, narrative, and experimental stories will be chosen to reflect the diversity and range of the festival’s pool of submissions. The DSFF accepts content that is 20 minutes or under from any country.
The Denver Short Film Festival will foster a critical component in Colorado's arts community by connecting local filmmakers with their counterparts around the world, and by providing a venue for culturally diverse screenings, events, and gatherings.
Interested filmmakers can submit their films by visiting https://denvershortfilmfestival.com.
For movie fans, tickets will go on sale late November 2022. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance since the number of seats is limited.
Gio Toninelo
303-816-8524
https://denvershortfilmfestival.com
