Self Storage in Newnan, GA, Sold
Hilton Head Island, SC, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the sale of All Star Mini Storage, located in Newnan, GA. Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
All Star Mini Storage is located on 2.53 +/- acres in Newnan, GA. It is comprised of 348 standard and climate self storage units, and has maintained a high occupancy over the last year. Amenities include 24-hour video surveillance, perimeter fencing, and gated keypad entry.
Located at 8 Newnan South Industrial Dr., the facility is approximately 42 miles southwest of the growing area of metro Atlanta, GA. It is approximately 70 miles north of Columbus, GA and 135 miles east of Birmingham, AL.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803)600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
