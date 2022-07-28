Johnson Law Group, LLC, Announces Innovative Tuition Reimbursement Plan
Denver, CO, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Johnson Law Group, LLC (JLG), a full-service Family Law and Estate Planning firm in Denver, Colorado, today announced a substantial, impactful Tuition Reimbursement Plan (TRP) for all current and future full-time employees.
Through JLG’s plan, eligible employees will receive up to $1,500 in reimbursement per 12-month period, with a maximum lifetime benefit of $6,000.
“The response from our team has been amazing and validating!” noted Genet Johnson, JLG’s Founder, and “frankly, this new benefit has super charged our success in recruitment and retention.”
The TRP is meant as a broad and flexible benefit and covers any educational or training expense incurred by a full-time JLG Employee that will enhance the skill level, expertise, or qualifications of the employee to perform any normal and customary role at the firm. “We understand the expense of today’s education, and our benefits package is now more aligned to address the concerns of our employees and recruits,” added Johnson.
The education or training may be facilitated by any college or university, training academy, vocational school, online educational institution, certification academy, standards organization, etc. And all full-time employees are eligible, regardless of title or role.
In addition, as Johnson noted, “the benefit is not ‘Use it or lose it’ and reimbursement is made upon completion of the course of training, which greatly adds to the attractiveness of the plan.” Johnson hopes that other firms around the nation will follow suit and provide tuition reimbursement to their staff, stating that “it’s the right benefit, for the right reasons, at the right time” for the legal industry.
Johnson Law Group, LLC, provides full-service Family and Estate Planning legal services to Colorado families, with offices in Denver, Commerce City, Colorado Springs, and Englewood.
Contact:
Robert J. Leitner
CEO
Johnson Law Group, LLC
rob@johnsonLgroup.com
Office: 720-452-2540
