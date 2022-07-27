Despite a Slowing Economy, FPC Reports Significant Increase in Revenue
Lake Success, NY, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the company’s mid-year revenue increased by 26% compared to the same period in 2021. The FPC Exchange program, in which the FPC offices across the country partner with each other to place candidates, was up 29% YoY in 2021.
Despite a slowing economy, FPC increased revenue by leveraging their deep-rooted relationships that have been built over the past 60 years. FPC capitalized on their experience in essential industries such as Life Sciences, Chemicals, and Industrial Manufacturing. The specialties that showed the greatest increase in placements were Engineering, Supply Chain, Quality and Operations. In addition to revenue growth, FPC has aggressively expanded their national footprint by opening four new franchised firms in the past six months with plans to open more this year.
“The outstanding performance of the FPC network in the first half of 2022 is a direct result of the hard work, dedication and collaboration of our franchisees and their recruiters. We have seen an increase in mid-sized companies’ demand for talent and are in need for help from specialized placement consultants. I am excited to see the progress we’ve made so far this year and use this momentum to continue our expansion and growth despite the slowing economy,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC, the franchisor of FPC.
New FPC offices are based in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, and New York. Each individually owned office focuses on a specific industry and discipline. Visit www.fpcnational.com for additional information.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Contact:
Anny Barrad
FPC National
abarrad@fpcnational.com
516-647-4554
Despite a slowing economy, FPC increased revenue by leveraging their deep-rooted relationships that have been built over the past 60 years. FPC capitalized on their experience in essential industries such as Life Sciences, Chemicals, and Industrial Manufacturing. The specialties that showed the greatest increase in placements were Engineering, Supply Chain, Quality and Operations. In addition to revenue growth, FPC has aggressively expanded their national footprint by opening four new franchised firms in the past six months with plans to open more this year.
“The outstanding performance of the FPC network in the first half of 2022 is a direct result of the hard work, dedication and collaboration of our franchisees and their recruiters. We have seen an increase in mid-sized companies’ demand for talent and are in need for help from specialized placement consultants. I am excited to see the progress we’ve made so far this year and use this momentum to continue our expansion and growth despite the slowing economy,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC, the franchisor of FPC.
New FPC offices are based in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, and New York. Each individually owned office focuses on a specific industry and discipline. Visit www.fpcnational.com for additional information.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Contact:
Anny Barrad
FPC National
abarrad@fpcnational.com
516-647-4554
Contact
FPC NationalContact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Categories