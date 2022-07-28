The SCSI Trade Association Shares Latest 24G SAS Advances at Flash Memory Summit
STA will be demonstrating 24G SAS in a live demo and speaking at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA from August 2 to 4, 2022.
San Francisco, CA, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The SCSI Trade Association (STA) will be at Flash Memory Summit in the Santa Clara Convention Center, educating conference attendees about the latest 24G Serial Attached SCSI advances and equipment availability through their live demo on the show floor and FMS Theater speaking session.
Event Dates: August 2-4, 2022
Live Demo at Booth: STA booth #849 on the show floor will feature a live demonstration of end-to-end 24G SAS, highlighting the availability of equipment (HBA, expander and drives), the performance of 24G SAS, and the cost-effective scalability of 24G SAS.
Speaking Session: Cameron Brett, STA President, will be speaking on “The Immortality of SAS: Why Serial Attached SCSI Lives On” at the FMS Theatre on Wednesday, August 3 from 4:35 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
Press & Analyst Briefings: Attending industry media may contact Alice Tate (alice@spydercast.ai) to schedule a briefing with STA spokespeople.
About STA
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of SAS technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has a Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org, send an email to info@scsita.org or call the STA office at (415) 561-6273.
