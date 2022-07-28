2nd Annual Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest Announces the Films of the Official Selection 2022
Queens, NY, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2nd Annual Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) is thrilled to announce the films of the Official Selection 2022. A collection of short films written and/or directed by Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers from twelve different countries will be screened during CSIFF’s online festival from Friday, August 26, 2022 to Sunday, August 28, 2022 on Filmocracy.com (CSIFF2022 Industry Sponsor).
Presented by Queens, New York based Conch Shell Productions, and founded by Haitian American actress/writer/producer Magaly Colimon, CSIFF2022 is an interactive online festival space for film lovers and filmmakers to watch Official Selection short films on demand, attend live special screenings of select feature films, network in live virtual spaces, expand their knowledge in engaging panels and masterclasses, and celebrate the unique perspectives of filmmakers in artist chats. CSIFF2022 will close with an Award Ceremony.
CSIFF2022 Official Selection Films
A Better Tomorrow written by Gerelle Forbes: directed by Gerelle Forbes, Mark Loquan (Origin: Trinidad and Tobago)
A Ring directed by RayMartell Moore; written by Monique A. Robinson (Origin: U.S.A.)
After The Equinox directed by Álvaro Franco; written by Kamaria Williams (Origin: U.S.A.)
American Made directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene; written by Christin Eve Cato (Origin: U.S.A.)
Birmingham's Phenomenal Woman directed & written by Tonya Joy Bolton (Origin: U.K.)
Carpe Diem directed & written by Tajha Winkle (Origin: Jamaica)
Clean Teeth Wednesdays directed & written by Catherine Bruhier (Origin: Canada)
Entre Puerto Rico y Richmond: Women in Resistance Shall Not Be Moved directed by Alicia Diaz; written by Patricia Herrera (Origin: United States)
Fab 4 and the Silent Retreat directed by Peter Sagnia; written by Diane De La Haye (Origin: Jamaica)
Fuego directed & written by Edwin FrankO (Origin: U.S.A.)
Goombay Kids directed by Lanthroe Monroe: written by Stephanie K. Nihon,
Kristina Rostad, Lanthro Monroe (Origin: Bahamas)
Harlem Love directed & written by Rich Joseph (Origin: U.S.A.)
I F@$%ing Quit directed & written by Ronissha Marksman (Origin: U.S.A.)
The Jill of the Trade director & writer Charysse Tia Harper (Origin: U.K.)
Lifeline directed & written by Timothy Joseph (Origin: Trinidad and Tobago)
Light and Darkness directed & written by Lee-San Gayle (Origin: Jamaica)
LOL2069 directed & written by JanLuk Stanislas
Loko directed & written by Angelina Villapiano (Origin: Puerto Rico)
Lovena directed & written by Olivier SAGNE (Origin: French Guyana)
Mirage directed & written by Iida Valmé (Origin: Finland)
Olympic Village 2028 directed by Dwayne LeBlanc (Origin: U.S.A.)
One Day At The Time directed by Gabri Christa (Origin: Curaçao)
Rise Up ! directed & written by Grace Stelk (Origin: Netherlands)
Sins of the Father directed & written by Azriel Bahadoor (Origin: Trinidad and Tobago)
Son directed & written by Gabri Christa (Origin: U.S.A)
Speak BROTHER Speak directed by Kamun (Origin: Guadeloupe)
Sunlight Around the Corner: The Golden Sparrow directed by Pablo Dewin & Daymé Arocena;
written by Alicia K. Aroche & Daymé Arocena (Origin: U.S.A.)
Sweet Yellow Heart directed & written by Danielle Russell (Origin: Jamaica)
The Feeling of Before directed & written by Lee-San Gayle (Origin: Jamaica)
The Healing directed & written by Jean Lodescar (Origin: U.S.A.)
The Unlocking directed & written by Lee-San Gayle (Origin: Jamaica)
The Whisper of the Leaves directed & written by Amir Aether Valen (Origin: Cuba)
Tuff Guy directed & written by Yannis Sainte-Rose (Origin: Martinique)
Yo Menné Nou la - Célia Wa directed & written by Wally Fall (Origin: Guadeloupe)
About Their Sponsors and Supporters
Conch Shell International Film Fest is made possible with the support of A.R.T./N.Y. 2022 NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts), and Queens Council on the Arts 2022 QAF Arts Access Grant (with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council).
CSIFF2022 Sponsors include Apples and Oranges Public Relations, Filmocracy, Final Draft, IPitch, Imagine Products, PrevisPro, and JR Sterling Productions.
CSIFF2022 Partners include Caribbean Tales Film Fest, Karukerament Podcast, HHB Media, The Young-Howze Theatre Journal, and Thermal Sound Waves
Event date: Friday, August 26, 2022 - Sunday, August 28, 2022
Time: On-demand films - 24 hours; For other fest events, see website for details www.conchshelliff.com
Location: Online https://festival.filmocracy.com/conchshelliff/
How to attend: Get your fest pass from www.conchshelliff.com
Contact
Conch Shell Int'l Film FestContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshelliff.com
