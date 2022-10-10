International Design Excellence Award 2022 Finalist: Abby Grow Box
Abby, the new all-in-one smart indoor plant grow box, has been selected by a jury of international judges as a finalist for the prestigious IDEA award for its innovative product design.
2022 marks the 42nd anniversary of the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), the longest-running design awards programs of its kind. Thousands of entries are submitted by design teams from different industries every year and everywhere.
IDEA honors great design that delivers true values to its users, businesses, and society. It encompasses five main criteria: innovation, user benefit, client benefit, societal benefit, and aesthetics. Of the winners, many are household brands and current industry leaders. Since 2010, winners are placed within The Henry Ford museum as a testament to great design throughout the ages.
"We are honored to be a finalist for the award," said Industrial Designer, Sangmin Yu. "IDEA is a world-renowned organization and has owned many amazing previous winners. To be put in the same bracket as them is an incredible feeling. We believe everyone should have the right to connect deeper with nature no matter their experience level."
The Abby grow box combines state-of-the-art technology and elegant design, enabling its users to grow plants easily and discreetly at home. The automated grow box is voice-controlled and able to respond to multiple commands including plant feeding. It comes with a built-in automated ecosystem that replicates environmental factors such as sunlight, air circulation, and water ph levels. Its intelligent cloud technology monitors the health data of plants 24/7, providing feedback and advice to its users via the Hey Abby digital app.
About IDEA
The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) was founded in 1980 and is an award program previously co-sponsored by BusinessWeek magazine and now by Industrial Designers of America (IDSA), America’s foremost and oldest organization for Industrial Designers. The judges select incredible designs from a wide range of industrial products around the world, celebrating design that changes people’s lives for the better. Top IDEA winners are featured in IDSA's INNOVATION Magazine: Yearbook of Design Excellence.
About Abby
Abby is the brainchild of tech engineers, horticulturists, hobbyist gardeners, and creatives. Led by an international team in Orange County, California, the hey Abby grow box is designed to help anyone grow any plant in any space. Abby is a unique home-growing hydroponic system, which provides fully-automated environmental simulators and intelligent cloud-powered algorithms. Furthermore, Abby has already established itself as the leading grow box, receiving several international awards and nominations for its innovation and design. Thus, Abby makes growing plants at home easy, worry-free, and for everyone.
