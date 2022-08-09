VMRD Begins Manufacturing Key Reagent for Detection of CWD by RT-QuIC
Pullman, WA, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Veterinary Medical Research & Development (VMRD), Pullman, WA, has partnered with CWD Evolution, Fort Collins, CO, to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic reagents for detection of the abnormal prion associated with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The control of CWD requires identification of infected animals. The diagnosis of chronic wasting disease depends on detecting the highly variable amounts of abnormal prion. Real-time quaking-induced conversion (RT-QuIC) assays have greatly enhanced sensitivity for small amounts of abnormal prion. This technique exploits the ability of the misfolded pathological form of prion protein found in various tissues to induce conversion of normal prion to the misfolded form, which subsequently aggregates and is logarithmically amplified to dramatically increase sensitivity.
Chronic wasting disease is of great concern for sustainability of wildlife. It has been detected in at least 28 states, two Canadian provinces, Finland, Sweden, Norway and South Korea. CWD is transmitted directly through animal-to-animal contact, and indirectly through contact with objects or environment contaminated with infectious material (including saliva, urine, feces, and carcasses of CWD-infected animals).
The key component (reagent) in the RT-QuIC process is the “seed” protein or amplifying reagent. Providing quality- controlled amplifying reagent to the research community is a critical first step in assisting in CWD control.
For additional product information please visit our website at www.vmrd.com/cwd-rt-quic-reagents or contact us at order@vmrd.com.
About CWD Evolution– CWD Evolution offers the first commercial RT-QuIC test and has been a leader in advancing RT-QuIC testing in the diagnostic world.
Media Contacts:
Davin Henderson Ph.D.
CWD Evolution LLC
(760)317-7301
info@cwdevolution.com
testcwd.com
About VMRD, Inc. - VMRD was founded in 1981 by D. Scott Adams, DVM, Ph.D., and currently employs over 50 researchers, lab technicians and support personnel. From its site in Pullman, Washington VMRD develops and manufactures veterinary diagnostic test kits and related reagents for distribution in more than 77 countries. As a rapidly growing company, VMRD strives to preserve its family-focused culture and core values of integrity and quality.
Media Contacts:
Donald P. Knowles DVM, Ph.D.
Chief Scientific Officer
(509)336-4460
vmrd@vmrd.com
vmrd.com
