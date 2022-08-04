Self Storage in Mt. Airy, NC, Sold
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the sale of Granite City Storage, located in Mt. Airy, NC. Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and worked alongside Jesse Luke of Equicap Commercial to facilitate the transaction. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Granite City Storage is located on two parcels and over seven acres in Mt. Airy, NC. It is comprised of 402 standard and climate self storage units with 53,986 +/- RSF. Amenities include security cameras, lighting, fencing and a rental office with moving supplies.
Located at 1428 and 1431 N. Andy Griffith Pkwy., the facility sits on two parcels that are across the street from each other. It is 2.3 miles south of the Virginia State Line and approximately 40 miles northwest of Winston-Salem, NC; 100 miles north of Charlotte, NC and 140 miles northwest of Raleigh, NC.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803)600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Categories