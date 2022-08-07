New Book Released by Mountain Magazine, Rocky Mountains - a Self-Portrait
Granby, CO, August 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kent Gunnufson’s tabletop book, “Rocky Mountains: A Self-Portrait” is the culmination of decades of extraordinary black-and-white photography that captures the essence and grandeur of the high Rocky Mountains. Quotes by masters of photography provide insights into the creative process and reinforce the significance of the title of the book.
Gunnufson’s striking images also offer a glimpse at a lost or rapidly disappearing world—the Colorado and Western high country during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s—and reveals how the souls of its communities have changed. At the same time, Gunnufson tells his own remarkable story, including his decision to forego a more conventional life to work the construction trades. Lucrative residential and commercial development in these mountain communities eventually helped displace the cabin people, ski bums, and high-country adventurers whose lives he so artfully chronicled.
Gunnufson’s is a lifetime journey to refine his photographic craft, and he peppers the book with remembrances, anecdotes, and quotes by masters of photography that reveal elements of his creative process and underscore the author’s photographic philosophy.
