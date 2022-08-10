Self Storage in West Union, SC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Crooked Creek Boat & RV Storage, located in West Union, SC. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to a local development company.
Crooked Creek Boat & RV Storage is situated on 10.36 +/- acres consisting of 65 enclosed, covered, and outdoor parking spaces. With two buildings that encompass 4,480 RSF of enclosed parking, this facility has enjoyed high occupancy with close proximity to the area’s campgrounds and boat ramps, which offer access to Lake Keowee. Amenities include perimeter fencing, security cameras, lighting, gated access, and electricity in the enclosed buildings. Plans to expand the facility with climate-controlled units, standard drive-up units, and additional enclosed parking have been proposed.
This facility is located at 518 Ebenezer Rd. in West Union, SC, just a short distance from the recreational area of Lake Keowee. West Union, SC is approximately 70 miles northeast of Athens, GA, 125 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA, 160 miles west of Charlotte, NC, and 140 miles northwest of Columbia, SC.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
