Cinema Songz Bringing New Meaning to Sentimental Value

Los Angeles, CA, August 11, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Founded by Billboard Charting songwriter and producer Koa "7DVYZCULTURE" Jerome, along with his talented brothers Tevin Jamall (billboard charting songwriter & Producer), and Myles Gordon (U of A film major), Cinema Songz was created as a way to allow loved ones to relive their favorite moments of past and present, through custom songs and custom visuals, that reenact memories. After hearing the cries of so many during COVID, Cinema Songz became driven by the motto "life is short," as this unique start-up strives to keep memories alive, while giving out a nostalgic customer experience.Since 1927, movies and music have served together as a potion to conjure up emotions. Cinema Songz saw an opportunity to take it a step further and give families more than just the typical slide show for the next family function. With Cinema Songz you can now customize family music videos, lyric videos, and even animated cartoons featuring you and your loved ones as the characters. Cinema Songz even tops it off with a customized song to make your experience even more intimate.If you're looking for a new and trendy cinematic gift for a loved one, go to www.cinemasongz.com, and recreate your favorite memories.contact@cinemasongz.comwww.cinemasongz.com