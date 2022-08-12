Florida Department of Transportation Names Vero Beach Regional Airport 2022 General Aviation Airport of the Year
Vero Beach, FL, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) has been recognized as the 2022 General Aviation Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Selected by the Aviation Office of FDOT, the award was announced during the Florida Airports Council 53rd Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida.
“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this honor,” said Airport Director Todd Scher. “To be recognized by FDOT for this statewide award is both humbling and exciting.”
Florida boasts 130 public-use airports, 111 of which are categorized as General Aviation airports. The term General Aviation applies to airports that have limited or no scheduled commercial airline service. General Aviation airports serve a myriad of aviation activities, including recreational flying, aircraft manufacturing, flight training, corporate, charter and fractional aircraft operations. VRB has historically been one of the top 10 busiest airports in the Florida, based on number of flight operations.
Vero Beach Regional Airport was recognized for “outstanding achievements in airport aesthetics, safety and service in the State of Florida.” Over the past several years, VRB has completed five major airside airport improvement projects, including the rehabilitation of the primary runway 12R-30L. The Airport continues to improve landside facilities as well, with several building renovation projects about to begin, as well as the installation of new wayfinding signage.
The administrative functions and day-to-day operations of VRB are managed by seven staff members. The administrative team is complemented by an Airport Operations staff of five, who handle the safety inspection, maintenance and overall operating conditions of the physical airport layout. All airport staff are employees of the City of Vero Beach.
“To us, this award is about recognizing the transformation the airport has undergone over the past several years,” said Assistant Airport Director William Howard. “In 2022 alone, we’ve completed several ramp and runway projects, launched a new marketing campaign, and developed an award-winning website that was recognized nationally.”
With over $1.3 billion annual impact, VRB is a key economic driver for the region. VRB is predominately a General Aviation airport, with limited commercial service provided by Elite Airways, located in Indian River County. The airport has evolved dramatically over the last 20 years and now offers more than 1,700 acres of land that includes flight training facilities, a T-Hangar complex, retail space, and vacant parcels available for development.
VRB is conveniently located just six minutes from downtown Vero Beach, a historic hub featuring restaurants, unique galleries and eclectic boutiques. Located in the northwest area of the Vero Beach city limits, VRB also serves all facets of general aviation. VRB is centrally located with immediate connections to U.S. 1, SR 60 and 1-95, and is directly adjacent to the Florida East Coast Railway (FEC). VRB has three runways and can accommodate intercontinental general aviation business jet aircraft. The airport's property attracts visitors and locals alike with a mix of small and medium-sized businesses including restaurants, a brewery, a bank, retail stores and manufacturing facilities. There are also several internationally recognized flight schools located at VRB. For more information, visit www.VeroBeachAirport.com.
