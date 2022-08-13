Axel Pawn Shop Announced They Have a Program to Test Gold and Precious Metals
Several counterfeit precious metal products have been seen up for purchase. Pawn shops like Axel's Pawn Shop have seen gas station gold and gold plated bullion. The shop announced they would test all precious metals while you wait.
Spokane, WA, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wanting to purchase precious metals as a hedge against inflation is a smart choice. But with all the counterfeit products floating around, buyers can be tricked into thinking what they are buying is real when it is actually fake.
Gas station gold and gold plated bullion is seen in Axel's Pawn Shop. They turn it away. To help customers shop with confidence and to protect the buyer seller relationship, Axel's Pawn Shop announced they will test gold and other precious metals before a deal is made and while the customer waits.
All transactions are transparent. Sellers can rest assured the pawn brokers are experts and know how to spot something fake from something genuine.
If you have gold to sell, pawn, or you want to buy, stop into Axel's Pawn Shop or visit: axels.com/
