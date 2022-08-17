Midcoast Properties, Inc. Represents Seller in the Sale of Annex Storage & U-Haul
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. has represented the seller in the sale of Annex Storage & U-Haul in Newnan, GA. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
Annex Storage & U-Haul consists of 360 climate-controlled and standard drive-up units plus parking. With four buildings covering 47,149 +/- RSF on 5.74 +/- acres, this facility has enjoyed nearly 99% occupancy. There are proposed plans for expansion that will add more climate-controlled and drive-up units. Amenities include an on-site rental office with retail supplies, security cameras, perimeter fencing, and gated, digital keypad access.
The facility, located at 305 Jefferson St. in Newnan, GA, is positioned in a fast-growing area, just 38 miles southwest of Atlanta, GA. It is approximately 72 miles north of Columbus, GA, 180 miles west of Augusta, GA, and 135 miles east of Birmingham, AL.
The self-storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
