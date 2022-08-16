Crowe PR Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
Integrated PR and Digital Marketing Firm Recognized for Rapid Growth and Results in Prestigious Annual Corporate Ranking
San Diego, CA, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crowe PR, a national public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in consumer goods, healthcare technology and hospitality brands, today announced that it was named to Inc. Magazine’s esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and other household names gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees. Ranked at No. 4,303, Crowe PR is continuing to solidify its role as an agency to watch in the evolving public relations and marketing industry.
Crowe PR’s recent growth has been fueled by integrated marketing expertise, an analytical, forward-looking approach and diversified client portfolio. The company’s focus on elevating proven public relations tactics, such as editorial coverage and thought leadership campaigns, with social media, influencer marketing and content creation contributed to its growth across the U.S. and parts of Europe. In the past year, the company scaled its client roster by 150%, partnering with innovative publicly held and private technology, consumer goods and hospitality brands, and increased its staff presence in key markets, such as New York, California, Tennessee and Washington D.C.
“We are always looking ahead at PR and marketing trends to ensure our clients are continuously top of mind with key audiences in a compelling way and that our work truly contributes to their growth and relevance,” said Anna Crowe, CEO of Crowe PR. “I’m so proud of our talented team, our core values-driven culture and the expertise and analytical mindset we bring the table every day. This accomplishment – especially among a dynamic few years – is a testament to our team’s hard work, leadership, authenticity and creative and strategic pivots.”
In addition to its No. 4,303 ranking, Crowe PR ranked No. 610 in California and No. 77 in San Diego. The firm was also named No. 420 in the Advertising and Marketing category.
The 2022 Inc. 5000 includes companies like Crowe PR that have shown success and resilience amid the challenges of supply chain burdens, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%, and together, these companies added nearly 70,000 jobs over the past three years.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
For more information on Crowe PR, please visit www.crowepr.com and follow along on LinkedIn and Instagram at @crowepr.
About Crowe PR
Crowe PR is an integrated public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in mid to large-sized consumer goods, hospitality, healthcare and technology brands, with a focus on health and wellness, outdoor and sustainable brands. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with a second location in New York City and staff around the country, Crowe PR focuses on reputation management and delivering results that generate strong ROI for its clients. Services include media relations, thought leadership, crisis communications, organic and paid social media management, influencer marketing and content creation. Crowe PR has won five PRSA Bernays awards, receiving recognition for marketing, media relations, consumer products, executive communications, and Public Relations Team of the Year. For more information visit http://www.crowepr.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com.
