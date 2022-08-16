United Staffing Associates Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary
Privately owned staffing firm which owns 16 California and 1 Nevada location announces 20-year anniversary.
San Luis Obispo, CA, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Friday, August 19, 2022, marks the 20-year anniversary for the privately owned staffing firm, United Staffing Associates, LLC. (USA).
In 2002, having previously worked for other agencies, USA President, David Elson, felt there was a lack of two key principles missing in the staffing market: A customer service-oriented approach to drive value and efficiency, and employee engagement through respect, fairness, and equal treatment. Elson explains, “Our success and growth is largely due to our multi-talented staff that continually gives their all and goes above and beyond. Without them and our loyal clients and partners, we wouldn’t have been able to persevere through the years and grow to the capacity that we have.”
The last two decades have been an unbelievable journey. Elson opened a small office space in Templeton, CA and after quickly outgrowing its modest accommodations, reopened in Paso Robles. To get the word out, Elson created homemade desserts in lieu of radio mentions each week as American General Media (AGM) awarded lunch to local Central Coast companies via a business card drawing. Soon afterward Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Oxnard branches were opened and branches in Visalia, Porterville and Las Vegas, Nevada followed. Company headquarters which were previously operated from Pismo Beach relocated after Elson purchased the property previously known as the New Times building and set up permanent residency in San Luis Obispo (SLO) in 2008. About that time, USA acquired a small Central Coast firm, and the new staff joined the USA SLO team fortifying the company’s talent and experience. Additional branches the company operates from include Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks, Bakersfield, Delano, Lindsay, Fresno, and Dinuba. Most recently, USA acquired another privately owned firm which was based in Inland Empire in 2017 and today operates from Wildomar, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona, California. “The acquisitions were made possible by the healthy alliances we’ve made with our competitors,” Elson explained.
Throughout the years, the company has adapted to the demands of the economy, their clients’ needs, and listening to the needs of their employees. Overcoming obstacles, adapting through the times, and customizing services to solve industry challenges through innovation and client commitment. Elson said, “We are fortunate that so many of our clients are primary relationships that we view not only as business partners but as friends.”
About United Staffing Associates
United Staffing Associates is a privately-owned temporary staffing firm which offers multiple staffing solutions to a variety of businesses of all sizes and industries. Each USA location caters to the businesses in each of its communities. The diverse collection of branch offices staffs a variety of different industries and specialize in high volume and seasonal staffing including the Central Valley, Ventura, and Santa Barbara County teams. Engaged in every aspect of the employment industry, the firm offers temporary, temporary to hire, payroll and direct hire options, which include sourcing, staffing, hiring, and recruiting and providing human resources, safety training and skill testing support. Committed to safety, occupational health management, and risk control, USA relies on active employee and customer participation, safety training, work site hazard identification, and management and safety program innovation. Added value services include certifying temporary employees in maintaining a safe workplace, free forklift training and certification, new employee safety orientations, and on-site safety evaluations for its clients.
For more information about United Staffing Associates, please visit the company website at www.unitedwestaff.com or call 805-269-2677.
USA Public Relations Contact:
Wendi Patterson
(805) 269-2677
wendi.patterson@unitedwestaff.com
