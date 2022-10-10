China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): SIHOO Makes a Debut with 20 Products in Three Series
Foshan, China, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On July 26, the 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (Hereafter referred to as CIFF) held its 2nd exhibition which welcomed more than 2,700 brands. SIHOO brought its three series of ergonomic chairs, DORO, VITO and TITO, including 20 products. As a Chinese brand in the ergonomic chair industry, SIHOO competed with many leading enterprises, relying on its powerful innovation ability and unique brand style.
SIHOO’s new three series, including 20 products
At the office environment and commercial space exhibition from July 26 to 29, the SIHOO ergo chair booth was crowded and many people were interested and came to consult.
The products of SIHOO's high-end DORO series, mid-end VITO series and best-selling TITO series were on exhibition, whose seat technology platform, product functions, and sense of use aroused the attention of the industry and attracted many dealers to consult.
Various popular products were on display in the exhibition hall including their best-selling Doro-C300, which sells 8,000 pieces per month and the Doro-E300, which has a beautiful appearance and the classic ergonomic chair products M16 and M18, which have accumulated sales of more than 2 million pieces and 800,000 pieces, as well as ergonomic chairs M57, which ranks first in the sales list of 1,000-yuan computer chairs, and Vito, SIHOO's first product in different sizes.
Among the products, the Doro-C300 series was supported by the core technologies developed by SIHOO for many years. Due to its innovative functions, such as the domino lumbar support system, 6D bionic joint armrest, wide-angle mechanical headrest, and gravity-sensing chassis, Doro-C300 attracted a lot of onlookers. The comprehensive functions allow users to freely and comfortably switch between work, entertainment, and rest, so as to achieve a real support experience at all times, and solve the inherent shortcomings of traditional lumbar pillows.
After more than ten years of innovation and exploration, SIHOO develops rapidly in multiple dimensions such as brand, sales, users, and technology. For three consecutive years, it has ranked first in domestic E-commerce platform sales. SIHOO’s products are also exported to more than 100 countries and regions, successfully supporting the Chinese ergonomic chair brand to have a place on the international stage.
At the CIFF, SIHOO showed the original strength and innovation ability of China's ergonomic chair industry through the appearance of its three series of new products. Next, SIHOO will continue to build its leading advantages in overall technological innovation, product development, service management, standard formulation, etc., and use innovative products to allow more people to enjoy a healthy life.
