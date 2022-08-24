Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D., Named an Honored Vip Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Laguna Woods, CA, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D. of Laguna Woods, California has been named an Honored VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of human resources.
Elizabeth J. Romano, PH.D.
Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D. is the CEO of High Return Strategies Inc. With over 20 years’ experience, Dr. Romano specializes in human resource compliance and is an expert on positive workplace culture. Dr. Romano provides investment press high cash flow investments, as well.
Dr. Romano is the author of "The Art of War for Women in the 21st Century Workplace: New Laws, New Rights - Your Guide to Success."
Born in Los Angeles, California, Elizabeth received her Ph.D. in Psychology from California School of Professional Psychology. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (S.H.R.M.) and was recognized as a VIP for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide.
In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoys sailing and traveling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
