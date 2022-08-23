Kashima Arts Presents: The Japanese Art Auction MEGURU vol.11
Tokyo, Japan, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. are proud to co-host Volume 11 of the Japanese Art Auction, MEGURU, from August 20 (Sat) to 28 (Sun), 2022. An opportunity for, both, experienced and novice buyers to gain a feel for the arts, MEGURU is a Japanese art specialist, sealed-bid auction designed for easy and universal participation.
This volume features about 420 highly coveted lots from old paintings to modern paintings, Western-style paintings, calligraphy, crafts and more. In the special edition, Rimpa school works, which have garnered great popularity, both, in Japan and abroad for their striking aesthetic and innovative compositions, as well as the works of Hashimoto Gaho, the founder of modern Japanese painting, and his disciple Kawai Gyokudo will be on offer. In addition, works by master artists such as Maruyama Okyo, Nagasawa Rosetsu, Yokoyama Taikan, Kaburaki Kiyokata, Ito Shinsui, Munakata Shiko, Kawai Kanjiro, Kitaoji Rosanjin and more will be on offer.
MEGURU Online Special Exhibition
In collaboration with the “Japanese Art Auction MEGURU”, works offered at the 38th MEGURU Online auction will be on special exhibit at a 2nd venue during the MEGURU vol.11 preview. Please take this opportunity to view the MEGURU Online works in conjunction with the auction preview. * Please note, these works are separate from those exhibited at the "Japanese Art Auction MEGURU." (For more on MEGURU Online, see: https://www.meguru-online.jp/mem_top)
MEGURU Vol 11. Highlights
・Rimpa
Founded during the late Momoyama period by Hon'ami Koetsu and Tawaraya Sotatsu, the Rimpa aesthetic and movement established great success in the mid-Edo period through the works of Ogata Korin and Ogata Kenzan, and, subsequently, Sakai Hoitsu and Suzuki Kiitsu. A movement crafted by artists who, did not form a hereditary school, but who worked in a particular style, Rimpa works are renowned for their lavish and elegant designs, and famed for their highly distinct Japanese aesthetic. This MEGURU offers roughly 20 lots, mainly by artists of the late Edo period, such as Sakai Hoitsu, Suzuki Kiitsu, Ikeda Koson, and Nakamura Hochu.
・ Hashimoto Gaho and Kawai Gyokudo
Regarded as the father of modern Japanese painting, Hashimoto Gaho was a supporter of Okakura Tenshin’s Japan style painting reform movement during the Meiji period. He taught at the Tokyo Fine Arts School (current Tokyo University of the Arts) and focused on fostering artists who would come to represent Japanese art, such as Yokoyama Taikan, Hishida Shunso, and Shimomura Kanzan. Amongst Gaho’s many discoveries, was the artist, Kawai Gyokudo. Gyokudo, who studied under Kono Bairei in Kyoto, was taken by Gaho’s Dragon and Tiger folding screen, which he viewed at the National Industrial Exposition, and he decided to go to Tokyo to meet Gaho. Under Gaho’s tutelage, he completed a new landscape painting that fused Gaho’s Kano school aesthetic with the Shijo school style that he cultivated. This MEGURU will offer approx. 20 works including landscape and animal paintings by Gaho and Gyokudo.
Featured Lots
Sakai Hoitsu, Magnolia Leaf and Insect
Starting Bid: ¥800,000
Ikeda Koson, Dragon, Kirin and Phoenix
Starting Bid: ¥1,800,000
Hashimoto Gaho, Lion
Starting Bid: ¥650,000
Hashimoto Gaho, Summer Mountain Travel
Starting Bid: ¥1,200,000
Kawai Gyokudo, Spring Scenery
Starting Bid: ¥1,800,000
Kawai Gyokudo, An Ascending Lark
Starting Bid: ¥180,000
Nagasawa Rosetsu, Turtle
Starting Bid: ¥800,000
Takehisa Yumeji , Whistle at Sunset
Starting Bid: ¥2,200,000
Munakata Shiko, Fudo Myoo
Starting Bid: ¥4,000,000
Hakuin Ekaku, Calligraphy
Starting Bid: ¥450,000
Watanabe Seitei, Autumn Plants and Butterfly
Starting Bid: ¥500,000
Ito Shinsui, Cool Breeze
Starting Bid: ¥1,800,000
Nakamura Gakuryo, Chrysanthemum
Starting Bid: ¥1,800,000
Togo Seiji , Tower
Starting Bid: ¥1,500,000
Kitaoji Rosanjin, Overglaze Enamel Stem Cup
Starting Bid : ¥ 250,000
Kawai Kanjiro, Tricolor Flask
Starting Bid: ¥3,000,000
Japanese Art Auction MEGURU Vol.11 Event Details
Lots: Approx. 420
Venue: Kashima Arts Co., Ltd (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Website: https://www.meguru-auction.jp/en/
Preview: August 20 (Sat) to 28 (Sun), 2022
Bidding Deadline: August 28 (Sun), 2022, 6pm JST
Results: August 30 (Tue), 2022 3pm JST
*Please check the Kashima Arts website & social media profiles periodically for updates.
Contact
Kashima ArtsContact
Naoko Watanabe and Yukina Ijuin
+81 (0)3-3276-0700
http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/
