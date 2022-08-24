Testrite Launches Two New Products for Printers and Signshops
Hackensack, NJ, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, the industry leader in American made visual display hardware, is excited to introduce two new products in its line of high-quality hanging graphic solutions. These products are being rolled out as part of an effort to help printers and SignShops grow their sales.
The two new products being rolled out are the Floating Stand-Off Mount and Flair Perimeter Frame. The Flair Perimeter Frame and the Floating Stand-Off Mount are both designed to disappear behind the graphics which is why Printshops and Signshops love them.
The hardware takes a back seat to the imagery so high quality prints and graphics can stand out. The Floating Stand-Off Mount offers a frameless design, while Flair Perimeter Frames offer a thin 1/16” bezel. Both products are made with lightweight aluminum. Use for permanent graphics, or order with Hook & Loop closure, so graphics can be changed again and again. Testrite Visual ships these products unassembled allowing for cost efficient packaging and easy storage.
This hardware is ideal for retail and hospitality applications especially for corporate and hotel artwork.
“Testrite Visual has been a go-to partner for printers and SignShops all around the country for over five decades,” says Testrite President, Jeffrey Rubin, “ We know that printers and sign shops are empowered with more capabilities than ever before in terms of being able to print onto rigid media, and these are the ideal graphic mounts to highlight their beautiful work.”
Testrite Visual is actively looking for distributors and partners to wholesale these frames to local printers and signshops. With a secure portal for shopping, ordering, tracking, Testrite Visual makes it easy for Printers and SignShops to resell hardware to their customers to expand product offerings and increase revenue.
Testrite Visual has strategic partnerships with hundreds of printers and SignShops all around the country. Testrite offers Printers and SignShops a 103 year history, consistent quality, American made manufacturing and craftsmanship, with exceptional service, and modern conveniences like QuickShip, online order tracking, dropship fulfillment and more.
About
Testrite Visual is Testrite Visual is an elite manufacturer of visual display solutions for local and national retail store brands. Their team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers strive daily to look for new ways to make their retail visual display solutions even better. As a fourth-generation, 102-year-old family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer, we focus on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment. To learn more about Testrite’s contact Testrite today.
The two new products being rolled out are the Floating Stand-Off Mount and Flair Perimeter Frame. The Flair Perimeter Frame and the Floating Stand-Off Mount are both designed to disappear behind the graphics which is why Printshops and Signshops love them.
The hardware takes a back seat to the imagery so high quality prints and graphics can stand out. The Floating Stand-Off Mount offers a frameless design, while Flair Perimeter Frames offer a thin 1/16” bezel. Both products are made with lightweight aluminum. Use for permanent graphics, or order with Hook & Loop closure, so graphics can be changed again and again. Testrite Visual ships these products unassembled allowing for cost efficient packaging and easy storage.
This hardware is ideal for retail and hospitality applications especially for corporate and hotel artwork.
“Testrite Visual has been a go-to partner for printers and SignShops all around the country for over five decades,” says Testrite President, Jeffrey Rubin, “ We know that printers and sign shops are empowered with more capabilities than ever before in terms of being able to print onto rigid media, and these are the ideal graphic mounts to highlight their beautiful work.”
Testrite Visual is actively looking for distributors and partners to wholesale these frames to local printers and signshops. With a secure portal for shopping, ordering, tracking, Testrite Visual makes it easy for Printers and SignShops to resell hardware to their customers to expand product offerings and increase revenue.
Testrite Visual has strategic partnerships with hundreds of printers and SignShops all around the country. Testrite offers Printers and SignShops a 103 year history, consistent quality, American made manufacturing and craftsmanship, with exceptional service, and modern conveniences like QuickShip, online order tracking, dropship fulfillment and more.
About
Testrite Visual is Testrite Visual is an elite manufacturer of visual display solutions for local and national retail store brands. Their team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers strive daily to look for new ways to make their retail visual display solutions even better. As a fourth-generation, 102-year-old family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer, we focus on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment. To learn more about Testrite’s contact Testrite today.
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Categories