Norfolk Bonded Warehouse Successfully Launches U.S. Customs Bonded Warehouse and Container Freight Station in Port of Hamptons Roads, VA
Norfolk Bonded Warehouse launches U.S. Customs Bonded Warehouse in Port of Hampton Roads, VA, providing on-demand transloading, sorting & segregation, high security storage and Inland Port Intermodal (IPI) services.
Virginia Beach, VA, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Norfolk Bonded Warehouse, uniquely bridging the gap between supply and demand in the ocean cargo marketplace, has successfully launched its Norfolk, VA operation. Norfolk Bonded Warehouse provides on-demand transloading, sorting & segregation, high security storage and Inland Port Intermodal (IPI) services.
The full range of services through its technology platform, allows for tailoring specific capabilities to the importers and exporters individual requirements in need of transloading, warehousing and distribution.
“The lasting impact of the global pandemic and the immense pressure it put on global supply chains left a glaring hole in a critical link of the transportation of goods. We have put together a team of seasoned transportation and logistics experts, as well as technology entrepreneurs, to build a company with an ecosystem that is uniquely focused on building and delivering container freight services that will be the standard bearer for our industry. As the balance of containers continue to stress the supply chain and steamship carriers tighten demurrage requirements, the important role Norfolk Bonded Warehouse plays in this process becomes critically important. We entered the Norfolk market because there were specific voids in the supply chain and now our entire focus and efforts are on the Bonded CFS market space,” said Bobby Brown, founder and CEO of Norfolk Bonded Warehouse.
Norfolk Bonded Warehouse is in close proximity to the Norfolk International Airport and Port of Hampton Roads. Its facility is very convenient to U.S. Customs, local customhouse brokers, truckers, and drayage firms. It provides drop station services for the shipping, forwarding, and NVOCC marketplace. Cargo accountability and a prompt flow of information back to clients are achieved through an integrated data driven platform and commitment to complete transparency.
About Norfolk Bonded Warehouse
Norfolk Bonded Warehouse, a U.S. Customs Bonded Warehouse and Container Freight Station handles ocean import and export cargo for multi-national ocean freight forwarders, direct shippers, and consignees. Our mission is for Ocean Container Freight Services to be Done The Right Way.
Media Contact:
Greg Constantine
jgconstantine@yahoo.com
615.604.4973
The full range of services through its technology platform, allows for tailoring specific capabilities to the importers and exporters individual requirements in need of transloading, warehousing and distribution.
“The lasting impact of the global pandemic and the immense pressure it put on global supply chains left a glaring hole in a critical link of the transportation of goods. We have put together a team of seasoned transportation and logistics experts, as well as technology entrepreneurs, to build a company with an ecosystem that is uniquely focused on building and delivering container freight services that will be the standard bearer for our industry. As the balance of containers continue to stress the supply chain and steamship carriers tighten demurrage requirements, the important role Norfolk Bonded Warehouse plays in this process becomes critically important. We entered the Norfolk market because there were specific voids in the supply chain and now our entire focus and efforts are on the Bonded CFS market space,” said Bobby Brown, founder and CEO of Norfolk Bonded Warehouse.
Norfolk Bonded Warehouse is in close proximity to the Norfolk International Airport and Port of Hampton Roads. Its facility is very convenient to U.S. Customs, local customhouse brokers, truckers, and drayage firms. It provides drop station services for the shipping, forwarding, and NVOCC marketplace. Cargo accountability and a prompt flow of information back to clients are achieved through an integrated data driven platform and commitment to complete transparency.
About Norfolk Bonded Warehouse
Norfolk Bonded Warehouse, a U.S. Customs Bonded Warehouse and Container Freight Station handles ocean import and export cargo for multi-national ocean freight forwarders, direct shippers, and consignees. Our mission is for Ocean Container Freight Services to be Done The Right Way.
Media Contact:
Greg Constantine
jgconstantine@yahoo.com
615.604.4973
Contact
Norfolk Bonded Warehouse, LLCContact
Greg Constantine
615-604-4973
www.norfolkbonded.com
Greg Constantine
615-604-4973
www.norfolkbonded.com
Categories