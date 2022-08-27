Ravenark Bootlegger 25 Released from Jig
The Ravenark Aluminum Bootlegger 25 has been released after being fabricated and welded in a steel female jig. The boat is now in final stages of finish welding and will be rigged and painted.
University Place, WA, August 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Images can be found at the Ravenark company website. Ravenark builds aluminum boats with hull shapes similar to fiberglass. This means a variable surfaced hull-form that contours through the water instead of flat surfaces that possess more drag. The dynamic hull shape allows for much better wave penetration and cornering.
This boat is already sold, and will be equipped with twin-Suzuki 140hp Outboards, a right handed and left handed pair in color white with stainless propellers and digital controls.
The Ravenark Bootlegger 25 will also be equipped with a Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv at the main helm and a Garmin Reactor autopilot.
This Ravenark Bootlegger 25 is a Pacific Coast Demo Boat for the company and is the first of its series. The company will be announcing demonstration dates between Seattle and San Francisco in the upcoming weeks.
Travis Brandt
907-342-2141
www.Ravenark.com
