Hitha Takes the Win in the First Season of 2022 Vega Digital Awards
San Francisco, CA, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2022 Vega Digital Awards: Season 1 has come to a close, with its jury announcing the official list of winners after much deliberation was given. Over 1,500 submissions were entered into the competition from 24 countries, demonstrating the influence of the awards in honoring excellence in the digital industry.
This year, Hitha lands the Canopus – the first award in the competition. The winning work, “We Are Who We Are,” was created by Hitha. “Many thanks to Vega Digital Awards for recognizing 'We Are Who We Are’ and giving me 'Best Voice Experience' and 'Best Original Music' Awards. I'm so happy that I got these awards for 'We Are Who We Are.' This single shed light on many issues embedded in society and it’s about developing our individual character and accepting ourselves. We are defined by our strength, our love, and our determination to be the best we possibly can.” – Hitha
The Vega Digital Awards is hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), which oversees a series of award competitions to honor worldwide professional excellence. “As the world progressively reopens itself to travel, ushering in yet another age of change, we are delighted to see digital professionals thrive in these times,” Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA remarked. “With the level of competition we’ve seen, we are excited to see what the future has to bring.”
IAA upholds impartiality in its judging process by onboarding jurors from an array of industry professionals, whose works exhibit high standards of excellence. Paired with strict assessment criteria, the competition ensures that only the best of the best lands a win.
Grand Jury Panel
A total of 21 jurors were inducted, from 10 countries. These professionals are esteemed individuals within their own industries, and belong to leading digital enterprises, such as Executive Creative Director of LevLane Martin Bihl, Associate Creative Director of Anomaly Joaquin Lynch Garay, Film Director of MichaelWong Films Michael Wong, Principal Engineer of Verizon Harish Srigiriraju, Creative at Mother New York Kushal Birari, Creative Director of Beamy Ronn Lee, Creative at Snap Inc and Yeon Sang Yoon.
Every single entry was assessed using standards found within their respective industries to ensure impartiality. Furthermore, blind judging is exercised, whereby jurors assessed each entry purely on its own merits.
Participation of International Brands
As the Vega Digital Awards continue to gain worldwide attention over the years, names of known entities began populating its list of entrants. Direct submissions from companies such as Dash Dot Creations Sp. z o.o. Sp. K., Duncan Channon, Work & Co, Gravity Global, Havas, The Minds of Madness, binyan studios, Groove Jones, and Tom Dick and Harry Creative can be seen. Conversely, there were also submissions made by entrants who produced works for them, such as NeoFnb Co., Ltd., KnowBe4, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Baracuta x Jaguar, Iron Sail, Cosori, IBM, Fortuna, Greystone, and UOL Land.
“It is a privilege that our platform has been able to continually promote and encourage excellence within the digital industry,” Thomas said. “With times changing yet again, we feel that it is extremely important for us to acknowledge and honor these individuals, as they will be the ones at the forefront leading the pack.”
This year, Hitha lands the Canopus – the first award in the competition. The winning work, “We Are Who We Are,” was created by Hitha. “Many thanks to Vega Digital Awards for recognizing 'We Are Who We Are’ and giving me 'Best Voice Experience' and 'Best Original Music' Awards. I'm so happy that I got these awards for 'We Are Who We Are.' This single shed light on many issues embedded in society and it’s about developing our individual character and accepting ourselves. We are defined by our strength, our love, and our determination to be the best we possibly can.” – Hitha
The Vega Digital Awards is hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), which oversees a series of award competitions to honor worldwide professional excellence. “As the world progressively reopens itself to travel, ushering in yet another age of change, we are delighted to see digital professionals thrive in these times,” Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA remarked. “With the level of competition we’ve seen, we are excited to see what the future has to bring.”
IAA upholds impartiality in its judging process by onboarding jurors from an array of industry professionals, whose works exhibit high standards of excellence. Paired with strict assessment criteria, the competition ensures that only the best of the best lands a win.
Grand Jury Panel
A total of 21 jurors were inducted, from 10 countries. These professionals are esteemed individuals within their own industries, and belong to leading digital enterprises, such as Executive Creative Director of LevLane Martin Bihl, Associate Creative Director of Anomaly Joaquin Lynch Garay, Film Director of MichaelWong Films Michael Wong, Principal Engineer of Verizon Harish Srigiriraju, Creative at Mother New York Kushal Birari, Creative Director of Beamy Ronn Lee, Creative at Snap Inc and Yeon Sang Yoon.
Every single entry was assessed using standards found within their respective industries to ensure impartiality. Furthermore, blind judging is exercised, whereby jurors assessed each entry purely on its own merits.
Participation of International Brands
As the Vega Digital Awards continue to gain worldwide attention over the years, names of known entities began populating its list of entrants. Direct submissions from companies such as Dash Dot Creations Sp. z o.o. Sp. K., Duncan Channon, Work & Co, Gravity Global, Havas, The Minds of Madness, binyan studios, Groove Jones, and Tom Dick and Harry Creative can be seen. Conversely, there were also submissions made by entrants who produced works for them, such as NeoFnb Co., Ltd., KnowBe4, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Baracuta x Jaguar, Iron Sail, Cosori, IBM, Fortuna, Greystone, and UOL Land.
“It is a privilege that our platform has been able to continually promote and encourage excellence within the digital industry,” Thomas said. “With times changing yet again, we feel that it is extremely important for us to acknowledge and honor these individuals, as they will be the ones at the forefront leading the pack.”
Contact
Raghu YelluruContact
1 925-963-8490
officialhitha.com
EPK: www.hithamusic.com/epk
1 925-963-8490
officialhitha.com
EPK: www.hithamusic.com/epk
Categories