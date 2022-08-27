Brian Eaton Unveils New Album, "All the Earth Will Mourn," with Help from Two of His Favorite Jazz Artists

The new album by Brian Eaton explores jazz fusion in new directions. Seven-Time Grammy winner Paul Wertico (Pat Metheny Group) raved it "will take its listeners on a wonderful musical ride..." And Jazz violinist pioneer Jean-Luc Ponty proclaimed, “The ambient element in his music made me feel good right from the beginning..."