A New Book by Mia Russell and Girvin Liggans, "Fired Up! A Guide to Transforming Your Team from Burnout to Engagement,” Can Help You Create a Culture of Engagement

Burnout, one of the most pressing challenges of our time, is an organizational problem that is contagious – but can also be mitigated using evidence-based strategies. Mia B. Russell and Girvin Liggans, organizational leadership experts, offer a practical three step approach that leaders can employ to improve their work environment and drive engagement in the newly released book, "Fired Up! A Guide to Transforming Your Team from Burnout to Engagement.”