BC Craft Announces Changes to Board of Directors
Vancouver, Canada, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or collectively, the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ilona Kiss to the board of directors of the Company effective August 25, 2022.
The appointment follows the departure of Susan Chapelle from the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately. BC Craft would like to thank Ms. Chapelle for her time and contributions made to the Company and wishes her well with her current and future endeavors.
Ms. Kiss brings to Craft over 30-years of public company governance and administration experience in addition to her health and wellness sector expertise, which will aid the Company as it expands its wellness product portfolio in Q4 and beyond.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts," "estimates," "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated outcomes from securing the Interim Facility.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, CRFT assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
For further information:
Brett Walker, Director
Phone: (604) 366-7460
Email: info@bccraftsupplyco.com
BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.
Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 1H2
