Search Underway in Missouri to Rescue Tito the Otterhound, One of the World’s Most Endangered Dogs, One of Less Than 600 Left in the World

A massive search is underway to rescue one of the planet’s most endangered dogs, the rare and almost extinct otterhound. Some estimate that there are less than 600 otterhounds left in the world, making it more rare than the white rhino or the giant panda. Now, one of those 600, "Tito" the Champion Otterhound, is lost in St. Louis, Missouri and a rescue mission is underway.