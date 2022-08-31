Johnson Ray Music Are Taking Their Productions to Another Level
Vicki Johnson & Nick Ray of Johnson Ray Music are releasing new material and finding themselves in the studio producing with collaborators.
New Orleans, LA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vicki Johnson & Nick Ray are seasoned and credited in the industry they both thrive. This team of professional collaborating and creative forces were born into musical families and they both share in the same values of performance and substance of what they produce. These two exceptional talents have embarked on a partnership to; combine their prospective crafts in pitching both their Music Catalogs, Co-Write Songs together, Promote and Produce Events, and even share with other Collaborators to broaden their sights on diversified art. The reactions from not only fellow industry leaders and musicians, but aspiring hopefuls in this profession as well, have been received with great favor and acknowledgment. Johnson & Ray both remain independent artists and continue to pitch their works with vigor and enthusiasm.
Although this team came together with histories of already established credits and notoriety in their own levels of entertainment, this combination is on fire. Possessing humble and ethical beliefs on both sides, this pair of artistic entities exude the levels of professionalism and approach. To date, Johnson & Ray have been recognized for their music and production qualities under both signed and independent forums. Just recently, Ray has been procured by Show4me Music Interaction Network, where he is a host for webinars on demand with this network, who will be sitting on a panel at the SXSW Music Conference in Austin, Texas 2023. Ray's level of showmanship and progressive skill sets in his craft caught the eye of the network producers and the board for this panel. His wealth of information will be shared on this very well-respected platform.
Johnson, on the other side of the coin, not only claims her credits as a Songwriter/Lyricist, but she has a 30+ year tenure as a Senior Publicist collectively under the IATSE 600 Camera Guild, as an Independently Contracted Personal Publicist, Publicity and Events Coordinator, as well as a Professional Speechwriter, Poet and Published Author. She is currently at the forefront of press and publicity for Johnson Ray Music+ and represents Ray as his Personal Publicist for events and media engagements where applicable.
Together, the progression of art is unfolding into their A-Teams and both, Johnson & Ray, are on a steady course. Most importantly, they believe in each other and the heart that is going into their life-long aspirations in music. Humbly speaking... they have just begun.
