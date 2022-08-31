Self Storage in Newport, NC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Storage Ideas, located in Newport, NC. Hal H. Tanner, III of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Storage Ideas is situated on 3.55 +/- acres consisting of 336 standard and climate self-storage units and 45,430 +/- RSF. Amenities include security and video surveillance, perimeter fencing, online rentals and bill pay, and gated access.
This facility is located at 106 Cannon Blvd., just seven miles south of the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, NC. Newport, NC is located in Carteret County, known as the “Crystal Coast.” It is located within a short drive to the booming coastal towns of Morehead City, Beaufort, and Emerald Isle. It is 25 miles south of New Bern, NC and 92 miles northeast of Wilmington, NC.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the second quarter of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner, III
(919) 922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
