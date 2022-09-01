My PowerPak Officially Launches Comprehensive Tech Tool to Support Caregivers
Now available on the Web, Android and iOS devices, the platform simplifies and streamlines caregiving into a singular platform to support those supporting others.
St. Paul, MN, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, My PowerPak, a caregiving innovation company founded by UX design experts, announced that they are officially live and available for free download on multiple mobile device platforms. After several years in development as a web-based platform, users will now be able to broadly reach their surrounding community of support through a single portal instead of having to navigate multiple avenues to communicate, coordinate, chat, schedule, fundraise, and plan in order to rally around their loved ones when life throws them a curveball.
My PowerPak was inspired by the amazing care and support provided by a group of 10 friends who rallied to support one of their own facing a difficult battle with breast cancer. Their goal was to ensure her journey would not be a solo effort. One of those friends, Company Founder and CEO Krista O’Malley, saw a deficiency in the current marketplace where caregivers were forced to use multiple tools during times of great stress and need. She knew there had to be a better way.
As O’Malley often shares of her own caregiving experiences, "The importance of coordination and communication are magnified when life events happen, and it was clear to me that we are naturally wired to want to help others. I knew it was possible to reduce the friction that so often accompanies a genuine and shared desire to help, and to do so meaningfully." My PowerPak offers a more elegant and user-friendly solution to facilitate that help. Caregiving is on the rise with over 53 Million people providing care for a family member or loved one, and over 19 Million working caregivers being significantly impacted at their jobs according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP.
My PowerPak has already partnered with a myriad of health and business organizations such as Children’s Minnesota, CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, Aging Life Care Association, Bank Cherokee, CLR & Tarn-X, Innovative Office Solutions, Salo, Radius Financial Group, and many others to make caregiving a more seamless experience for all.
We all know someone or have personally experienced challenges that we could only face with the support of others. Now there is a revolutionary tool in My PowerPak that is available in the Apple app store or can be accessed via the web or on Android devices at app.mypowerpak.com.
