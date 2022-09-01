KO Capital Group Launches Its Private Micro-Equity Investment Firm Supporting Small Busines
Palm Beach, FL, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KO Capital Group (https://www.kocapitalgroup.com) is a private micro-equity investment firm that provides equity capital and expertise to support small businesses in acquisitions and recapitalizations of companies typically valued between $25K - $500K. The firms' focus is on buyouts of companies from Baby Boomer clients in the personal care space (Beauty Salons, Barbershops, Nail Salons and Spas) where the firm is able to have a significant investment, management and transactional impact.
KO Capital Group collaborates with other private micro equity firms, utilizing group economics to offer creative financing to small business clients, enabling them to acquire other businesses within their respective sectors. Innovation is then introduced where clients can increase its valuation exponentially by the creation of a digital enterprise (E-Commerce, DeFi investments, NFT VIP Membership and Web 3.0 Customer Experience).
KO Capital is owned by Eddy Casimir, a native of Haiti. Eddy has over 15 years of experience as a licensed real estate professional and investor in the Palm Beach, FL area.
